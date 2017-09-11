Special Olympics Iowa to Host State Equestrian Competition September 16 at Jester Park

Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA) is holding its annual State Equestrian Competition at the Jester Park Equestrian Center in Granger, Iowa on Saturday, September 16. The competition allows athletes to participate in events including: ball drop, barrels, baton relay, egg & spoon, horsemanship — walk only and western, key hole race and pole bending.

Thirty-four athletes from 10 delegations are set to compete at the state competition this year.

“Equestrian is one of the most unique sports offered by Special Olympics Iowa,” says Rhonda Schwarzkopf, Director of Sports and Advanced Competitions for SOIA. “It is a small, intimate event that allows athletes to get the most out of the sport and enjoy every aspect of riding. The athletes always work hard during the competition.”

More information about Equestrian competition can be found at http://www.soiowa.org/competitions/statewide-competitions/equestrian/

WHO: Special Olympics Iowa

WHAT: State Equestrian Competition

WHEN: Saturday, September 16, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Jester Park Equestrian Center, 11171 NW 103rd Court, Granger

Grimes, IA –