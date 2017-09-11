Just Released

Prairie Meadows’ Jockeys to Visit Blank Children’s Hospital

Jockeys Spend Time with Young Patients in Honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September 11 – Altoona, IA. Prairie Meadows’ top Quarter Horse jockeys will be at Blank Children’s Hospital for a surprise visit on September 13. The jockeys will bring along the racetrack’s mascot, Half Pint, as well as fun crafts for the children.

This will be the second year that Prairie Meadows’ jockeys have visited Blank Children’s Hospital. Participating jockeys include Josh Romero, Justine Klaiber, Raul Gutierrez, and Oscar Delgado. The jockeys are eager to meet the young patients and their families, and hope to brighten their day.

“I’m looking forward to spending some time with the children again this year because I know we can put a smile on their faces. I have three children of my own, and I think about how important it is to help the kids in the hospital have a little fun,” said Delgado.

The visit will take place on Wednesday, September 13 in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

“I’m excited to go back to Blank Children’s Hospital; we had a great time there last year, and the children welcomed us with open arms. We hope to bring a little happiness to kids who are having a hard time right now,” said Romero.

The jockeys, all of whom will be wearing racing silks, are scheduled to be at Blank Children’s Hospital from 1:30pm – 2:30pm.