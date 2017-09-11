Garrison Keillor, one of the most popular American storytellers of our generation, comes to Des Moines

Des Moines, IA – The acclaimed host for more than 40 years of of NPR’s “A Prairie Home Compan ion ,” Garrison Keillor shares hilarious anecdotes about growing up in the American Midwest, the people of Lake Wobegon, and “late-life fatherhood” in a rare live stage appearance on Monday November 6, at 7 p.m. at the Hoyt Sherman Place.

Keillor uses his homespun Midwestern brand of humor to share his passion for things ranging from creativity to literacy, and empathizes with all audience members on the aches and pains we all experience with each passing year. His folksy style will leave crowds smiling and feeling empowered as they come to terms with life in this ever-changing world.

A best-selling author, he has published more than two dozen books of fiction and poetry and his unique works have earned him honors including Grammy, ACE and Peabody awards, as well as the National Humanities Medal and election to the American Academy of Arts and Letters.





Crowds are instantly drawn in by his soothing, hypnotic voice, whimsical vignettes, and homespun brand of humor. Sharing his passion for everything from creativity and literacy to the great journey of life, Garrison entertains with a sage yet wry perspective, inspiring with kernels of wisdom audiences carry long after he has left the stage.