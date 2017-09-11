Just Released

Des Moines Symphony announces Season Debut: Invitation to the Dance

DES MOINES – The Des Moines Symphony debuts its 2017-2018 80th Season with “Invitation to the Dance” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sep 23 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sep 24, 2017 at the Des Moines Civic Center (221 Walnut Street, Des Moines).

Joseph Giunta and the Des Moines Symphony open our 80th Season, ‘Music in Motion,’ with Weber’s graceful, vivacious “Invitation to the Dance.” Two-time Grammy nominee Jennifer Frautschi makes her triumphant return to Des Moines for a richly textured performance of Bruch’s beloved “First Violin Concerto.” Rachmaninoff’s final work, the brilliantly scored “Symphonic Dances,” ends our Season Debut in a blaze of whirling, lavish melodies.

CONCERT TICKETS

Single tickets are $15-$65 and are available online through dmsymphony.org (up until two hours prior to performances) and at the Civic Center Ticket Office (515.246.2300, 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines; open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and two hours prior to performances). Please note single ticket prices are subject to a $5 increase on the day of the concert, excluding student rush tickets.

Student tickets are $7.50-$32.50 and are available through the Civic Center Ticket Office with valid student ID. Student rush tickets, subject to availability, are $5 for junior high and high school students and $10 for all other students the day of the concert through the Civic Center Ticket Office. Tickets will be available at the door.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sat Sep 23 / 2:30 p.m. Sun Sep 24

Where: Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut Street, Des Moines

More Info: http://dmsymphony.org/events/masterworks-1-season-debut-invitation-to-the-dance/