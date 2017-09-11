Just Released

Des Moines Art Center announces Toni and Tim Urban International Artist-in-Residence: Monika Grzymala

DES MOINES, IA (September 2017) In conjunction with the Art Center’s upcoming exhibition, “Drawing in Space,” the Art Center has named Monika Grzymala as the 2017 Toni and Tim Urban International Artist-in-Residence. Grzymala is one of three artists and one artist collective whose works will be on display during the run of the exhibition September 28, 2017 – January 21, 2018. Grzymala is known for highly-charged, site-specific installations using the medium of tape. Her work challenges the traditions of drawing – how it’s made, what it’s made with, and the space it occupies.

On Sunday, September 24, at 2 p.m., the Art Center will present an artist lecture and public reception featuring Grzymala. The artist’s illustrated presentation of her work and processes in Levitt Auditorium will be followed with a complimentary reception in the lobby of the Art Center. The lecture and reception are free and open to the public; reservations required.

In addition to her large-scale, site-specific installations as part of “Drawing in Space,” a community exhibition of Grzymala’s works on paper will be on view at Tifereth Israel Synagogue September 20 – November 10, 924 Polk Boulevard, Des Moines. In these works, Grzymala uses hand-made, soft, translucent, white paper taken from fibers of the mulberry tree — similar to that of traditional Japanese Washi paper. Embedded in Grzymala’s paper are her signature lines that are raised on the paper, like a subtle relief. The artist will hang a selection of these large-scale, glowing paper reliefs in the lobby of the synagogue. The exhibition will be open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (closed 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. for lunch) or by appointment. Phone 515.255.1137.

Monika Grzymala is the second Toni and Tim Urban International Artist-in-Residence. Funding for this residency was established in 2015 with the aim of bringing artists from foreign countries, particularly of Jewish heritage, to the Des Moines Art Center and the communities we serve.