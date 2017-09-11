Just Released

Aging Resources of Central Iowa Wins National Award

Aging Resources of Central Iowa recently was presented one of 16 awards at the 2017 National Area Agencies on Aging (n4A) Aging Innovations and Achievement Awards luncheon in Savannah, Georgia. The awards program, sponsored by WellCare Health Plans, Inc., recognized Aging Resources’ Family Caregiver Program for implementing a successful initiative to support older adults, people with disabilities and their family caregivers.

In partnership with Ruan Mercy Neurological Center in Des Moines, IA, the Family Caregiver Program established a referral system that connected their patient’s caregivers to a Family Caregiver Specialist, who could assess the home situation and offer suggestions of appropriate services. By sharing ideas on how to be the most effective caregiver and listening to their emotional struggles, the specialist raised their confidence and lowered their stress. Many of these families were dealing with the diagnosis of memory loss. These caregivers learned about the disease process and were connected with services and programs available to them.

Although this caregiver support is available to anyone in Boone, Dallas, Jasper, Madison, Marian, Polk, Story or Warren Counties, caregivers are often so busy that they have difficulty in finding time to reach out for information. If you are providing care to an older adult or a person with a disability, please call an “award-winning” Family Caregiver Specialist at Aging Resources of Central Iowa at 515-255-1310 to find out what options are available in your county.