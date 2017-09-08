IOWA WALKS TO END PANCREATIC CANCER AT PURPLESTRIDE

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 8, 2017) – Hundreds will walk to end pancreatic cancer, the world’s toughest cancer, at PurpleStride Iowa on Sept. 23. The community event is hosted by the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) Des Moines Affiliate.

The five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer is just 9 percent. In order to save lives and double survival by 2020, PanCAN urges Iowans to join PurpleStride. Funds raised through the event support critical research, clinical initiatives and patient services, including Know Your Tumor® , Precision PromiseSM , Clinical Trial Finder and the Patient Registry.

Beth Hoffman Day is a pancreatic cancer survivor and volunteer with PanCAN Des Moines Affiliate. Because her pancreatic cancer was found while still within the pancreas, she was able to have surgery, known as the Whipple procedure, to remove it. She recently celebrated her three-year anniversary as a survivor and continues to show no sign of cancer.

“While I was able to have surgery, most people are not because their cancer is not found early enough,” Day said. “The only way to improve outcomes and extend lives is through research, which comes at a cost. PurpleStride gives us the opportunity to raise the vital funds and awareness needed to tackle this disease and find a cure.”

PurpleStride Iowa will take place at Raccoon River Park in West Des Moines, and will be hosted by Local 5 anchor Sabrina Ahmed. The event is supported by national presenting sponsor Celgene, national gold sponsor AbbVie, gold sponsors Andy Lyons Cameraworks LTD, NewLink Genetics and NCMIC, and gold media sponsor Local 5.

To register, donate or learn more about PurpleStride Iowa, please visit purplestride.org/Iowa

To learn more about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its signature walk PurpleStride, watch the PurpleStride PSA and the organization’s PSA. Follow PanCAN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.