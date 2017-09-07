Veterans Honor Flight asks for Community Engagement

The Central Iowa Honor Flight will be leaving Des Moines on September 12 to take 250 Veterans to Washington D.C. where they will have the opportunity to visit the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials. A portion of the cost of the flight was provided by the Polk County Board of Supervisors through Prairie Meadows gaming revenue.

The Veterans will be attending a send-off dinner sponsored by Prairie Meadows on Monday, September 11 at Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center at Veteran’s memorial where they will arrive in a processional of 17 charter buses led by squad cars. M embers of the community are welcome and encouraged to line the route with flags and signs and to stop along the route to show their support for our Veterans but should not plan to follow the buses. Community members are also welcomed to fill the atrium of the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. The route is as follows:

From the Holiday Inn Airport at 4:30 p.m. on September 11: North on Fleur Dr., east on MLK Parkway, north on 7th St. Turn right on Crocker and then proceed to Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. Parking is available at Crocker and 3rd or 5th St.

The public is also invited to welcome the veterans home from the flight at the Airport Holiday Inn. The flights will arrive at approximately 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith said “We know that the flight and the time the Veterans spend at their monuments in Washington D.C. will be very special but for many of these veterans they never got a proper send-off or welcome-home when they served. This event is our chance to show them how truly thankful we are for their service.”

The Honor Flight Committee raised $500,000 with support from the Polk County Board of Supervisors and Des Moines area Hy-Vee stores. Prairie Meadows has sponsored the pre-flight dinner. These donations will cover the cost of the flight, meals, shirts and hats. Eighty five guardians will be on the flight to assist individuals who use wheelchairs and canes.