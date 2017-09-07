Just Released

Touchdown Tailgate at Cowles Commons

What:

The 2017 Touchdown Tailgate Party Headquarters will be held September 9th from 8am-11pm on Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines.

The Iowa Craft Beer Tent will be open serving both craft beers and Budweiser products. Food will be available from Brewer Family Farms, Guru BBQ, and Rockin 5K BBQ. There will be a 40 FOOT TV to watch the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game at 6:30pm. NO ADMISSION FEE!!!

When:

September 9th. 8AM-11PM

Where:

Cowles Commons in downtown Des Moines. (the old Nollen Plaza space)

Why:

To showcase and welcome the people to the city of Des Moines during the intrastate rivalry game. Enjoy the biggest tailgate in Des Moines with no admission fee!

Who:

Sponsors and vendors include Doll Distributing, Bud Light, Brewer Family Farms, I Heart Radio, Iowa Craft Beer Tent, Great Western Bank, Guru BBQ, Rockin 5K BBQ, Speck USA, and Verizon Wireless.

Entertainment:

A 32 team bags tournament will be held starting at 2:30. To enter, please go to www.iowacraftbeertent.com or call 515-822-1571.

The Nebraska vs. Oregon, UNI vs. Cal Poly, Ohio State vs. Oklahoma, and Clemson vs. Auburn games will be shown throughout the day.

Anthem:

Blythe Ennis is a sophomore at Roosevelt High School. She is active in school choir, theater, speech, and was accepted into Iowa All-State Chorus. She attended all state competition for both large group and individual speech/drama performances.

Invocation:

Jess Richey, minister from Walnut Creek Church, will deliver an invocation before the Saturday game.