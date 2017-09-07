Third Annual “Cop on a Rooftop” to be held at Dunkin’ Donuts Across Iowa

Law enforcement officers will stake themselves atop 18 participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations across the state of Iowa on Friday, September 8 to help raise money for Special Olympics Iowa (SOIA).

“Cop on a Rooftop” is a unique fundraiser where local officers stand on the roof of a local business while officers and other volunteers help collect donations at the entrance and drive-thru of the business. You’ll be able to get a free medium iced or hot coffee coupon from participating Dunkin’ Donuts stores when you make a donation to SOIA.

Dunkin’ has created a glazed red and white donut ring depicting the Special Olympics colors. The donut is called “The Champion” and will be available while supplies last.

This event is one of many planned and implemented each year by the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) in support of SOIA.

LETR is the largest grass-roots fundraising and public awareness vehicle in the world.

The annual Torch Run and its various fundraising projects have two goals: to raise money and to gain awareness for the athletes who participate in Special Olympics.

Law enforcement members in the state of Iowa plan, organize and implement events such as the Plane Pull, Polar Plunges and Over the Edge, just to name a few.

Each year, the LETR initiative continues to grow. In 2016, LETR worked with 1,000+ law enforcement officers to raise more than $875,000 for Iowa athletes.

Event Details

Who: Local law enforcement officials

What: Cop on a Rooftop for Special Olympics Iowa

When: Friday, September 8 from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations in Iowa

Grimes, IA –