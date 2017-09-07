Just Released

Patriot Day Cookout to Honor Community Service Member

(Ankeny, IA) — Iowa Ortho, Physiotherapy Associates, Mercy North Family Practice, Courage League Sports, and Fitness World will be teaming up to honor local service members at their Patriot Day cookout on Monday, Sept. 11. The cookout will take place at the Iowa Ortho/Physio clinic parking lot in Ankeny at 710 E. First St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (come and go). Sponsors will be thanking veterans, firefighters, police officers and EMTs through a complimentary lunch. Fitness World will be providing free gym passes to attendees. Contact Jaren at jbergman@iowaortho.com with any questions.