IOWA WILD ANNOUNCES 2017-18 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa Wild, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, announced on Tuesday the 2017-18 promotional schedule, which features a number of giveaways commemorating the team’s fifth anniversary season in addition to the return of many popular season-long promotions.

The Wild drops the puck on its fifth anniversary season on Saturday, Oct. 7 with Opening Night against the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena. Upon entry, fans will be handed a fifth anniversary mini banner and a 2017-18 cling schedule. In addition to the giveaways, the club plans to reveal a new banner in the rafters in honor of five seasons in Des Moines. Fans 21 and over may take advantage of Jim Beam drink specials. Iowa also commences a brand new concert series that will feature local artists performances prior to each Saturday night home game. The entire concert series and artists will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Other giveaways include a poster schedule (Oct. 13), baseball hat (Nov. 11), Puppy and Player calendar (Nov. 12), player bobblehead – 1 of 2 (Jan. 19), player trading card set (Feb. 9), Iowa Wild pink t-shirts (Feb. 10), kids (12 and under) cape giveaway (Feb.18), emoji cutouts (Mar. 23), player bobblehead – 2 of 2 (Mar. 24), and a Wild duffle bag (Apr. 6).

Key promotional nights include Kids Fall Fest (Oct. 8), Ladies Night (Oct. 20), School Day game (Nov. 9), Veterans Appreciation (Nov. 11), Puck N’ Paws (Nov. 12), Red Kettle game (Nov. 17), Star Wars Night (Dec. 9), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 10), New Year’s Day Game (Jan. 1), Kids Winter Fest (Jan. 7), Military Appreciation Night (Jan. 19), Country Night (Jan. 20), Local Heroes Night (Feb. 9), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 10), Crash’s Birthday/Superhero Night (Feb. 18), Social Media Night (Mar. 23), and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 13).

The popular $2 Beer Nights return for all 11 Friday home games compliments of 100.3 The Bus. Kids (12 and under) will eat for free for all four Monday home games. For three Tuesday home games, fans may eat, drink and play by enjoying restaurant specials, play trivia in the restaurant, and enjoy two tallboys for $10. Iowa hosts two Wednesday home games, with both featuring $2 off Barefoot Refresh as part of “Wine Wednesdays” presented by Barefoot Wines. The Wild has two Thursday evening home games in 2017-18 and will offer up $1 hot dogs, $1 pretzels and $1 small popcorns (max 3 per customer). Every Saturday home game, fans (21 and over) will be able to enjoy Jim Beam drink specials.

In addition to the food and drink specials, the Wild welcomes fans for six different postgame skates for all but one Sunday home game (Oct. 8, Nov. 12, Jan. 7, Feb. 18, Mar. 11 and Apr. 4). On Sunday, Dec. 10, fans may stick around for a full-team autograph session.

As per team tradition, Iowa will don specialty jerseys in partnerships with the ALS Association – Iowa Chapter and the Susan G. Koman of Greater Iowa. To benefit ALS, Iowa will sport specialty jerseys as part of Veterans Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 11. The team will wear Pink-in-the-Rink specialty jerseys on Saturday, Feb 10 to support Susan G. Komen of Greater Iowa. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off for charity following each specialty night.

Popular ticket specials will return for the 2017-18 season including the Subway Combo Pack, the Brewdog Pack and Collegeville will all be available for varied nights throughout the season.

All promotions and dates are subject to change, for more information visit www.iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700. Single game tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

Nightly Specials

Mondays (4 Games) – Kids Eat Free Mondays presented by Goodhue Nolte Insurance and 96.9 The Bull Crash’s Kids Meal = (1) hotdog, (1) soda, (1) popcorn), (1) fruit snack and an Iowa Wild prize – ages 12 and under.

Tuesdays (3 Games) – Eat Drink Play/Food Special, Trivia in “The Fort” (previously known as The Principal River’s Edge Restaurant) and 2 for $10 Tallboys

Wednesdays (2 Games) – Wine Wednesdays/$2 off Barefoot Refresh – presented by Barefoot Wine

Thursdays (3 Games) – $1 Dog/$1 Pretzel/$1 Small Popcorn (max 3 items per customer) – presented by LAZER 103.3

Fridays (11 Games) – Bus Beer Fridays – $2 Beers presented by 100.3 The Bus

Saturdays (9 Games) – Live music for all Saturday home games/Jim Beam Vanilla Specials at Bud Light Bar and Coors Light Lounge

Sundays (6 Games) – Postgame Skate presented by Smock Insurance

Iowa Wild 2017-18 Promotions Schedule

Oct. 7 – Opening Night

– Pregame live local music

– Fifth Anniversary mini-banner giveaway (first 1,500)

– Cling schedule giveaway – presented by Hicklin Garage and 100.3 The Bus

– Jim Beam drink specials

– Ticket Special – Brewdog Pack

Oct. 8 – Kids Fall Fest

– Cling schedule giveaway presented by 100.3 The Bus

– Postgame skate presented by Smock Industries

– Ticket Special – Subway Combo Pack

Oct. 13 – $2 Beer Night

– $2 Beers – presented by 100.3 The Bus

– Poster schedule giveaway – presented by TS Construction, KXNO, Edwards Printing and NAPA Auto Parts (first 1,500)

– Costume for Kids Drive (get free weekday ticket voucher with donation) – presented by LAZER 103.3

Oct. 20 – Ladies Night presented by Style Encore

– $2 Beers – presented by 100.3 The Bus

– $2 off Barefoot Refresh – presented by Barefoot Wine

– Ticket Special – Collegeville – presented by KISS FM

Oct. 21 – Pregame Tailgate Party

– Pregame live local music

– Jim Beam drink specials

– Ticket Special – Brewdog Pack

Oct. 25 – Wine Wednesday presented by Barefoot Wine

– $2 off Barefoot Refresh – presented by Barefoot Wine

Nov. 2 – Dollar Dog Night presented by LAZER 103.3

– $1 hotdogs, $1 pretzels, $1 small popcorn

– Trivia in the restaurant

Nov. 3 – $2 Beer Night

– $2 Beers – presented by 100.3 The Bus

– Coat drive (get free weekday ticket voucher with donation)

Nov. 9 – School Day Game presented by Hy-Vee

– School workbooks for kids

– 10:30 a.m. start time

Nov. 11 – Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Renewable Energy Group, The IMT Group, Custom Electric – ALS Awareness

– Pregame live local music

– Baseball hat giveaway presented by ALT 106.3 FM, Hy-Vee, Iowa Realty (first 1,500)

– Jim Beam drink specials

– Specialty Jerseys

– Postgame jersey auction benefits ALS Association – Iowa Chapter

– Ticket Special – Brewdog Pack

Nov. 12 – Pucks N’ Paws presented by Anderson Animal Hospital

– Puppy and Player calendar giveaway presented by KAZR and Anderson Animal Hospital (first 1,500)

– Postgame skate presented by Smock Industries

– Ticket Special – Subway Combo Pack

Nov. 17 – Red Kettle Game with the Salvation Army

– $2 Beers presented by 100.3 The Bus

– Red Kettle game

– Commemorative puck giveaway with a donation to the Salvation Army

– Ticket Special – Collegeville presented by KISS FM

Nov. 28 – Tacos, Trivia & Tallboys

– Trivia in the “The Fort” (previously known as The Principal River’s Edge Restaurant)

– Taco Special in the “The Fort” (previously known as The Principal River’s Edge Restaurant)

– 2 for $10 tallboys

Dec. 9 – Star Wars Night presented by Pop Culture Utopia

– Pregame live local music

– Star Wars ticket package *TBA – benefitting Outreach Inc.

– Jim Beam drink specials

– Ticket Special – Brewdog Pack

Dec. 10 – Teddy Bear Toss presented by Mercy

– Fans may throw a stuffed animal on the ice after the Wild’s first goal – collected for charity

– Full-team postgame autograph session

– Ticket Special – Subway Combo Pack

Dec. 22 – $2 Beer Night presented by 100.3 The Bus

– $2 Beers presented by 100.3 The Bus

– Toys 4 Tots – Toy Drive presented by Complete Nutrition

Dec. 28 – Dollar Dog Night presented by LAZER 103.3

– $1 hot dogs, $1 popcorns, $1 pretzels (max 3 per customer)

– Ticket Special – Subway Combo Pack

Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day Game presented by Greater Des Moines Partnership

– Postgame Fireworks

– Ticket Special – Subway Combo Pack

Jan. 6 – Baseball Hat Giveaway Night

– Pregame live local music

– Baseball hat giveaway presented by KIOA, FastSigns, Scheels (first 1,500)

– Jim Beam drink specials

– Ticket Special – Brewdog Pack

Jan. 7 – Kids Winter Fest/Princess Day

– Poster giveaway presented by KISS FM, Smock Industries, Iowa Ortho, Prairie Life Fitness (first 1,500)

– Postgame skate presented by Smock Industries

– Ticket Special – Subway Combo Pack

Jan. 17 – Wine Wednesday presented by Barefoot Wine

– $2 off Barefoot Refresh – presented by Barefoot Wine

Jan. 19 – Military Appreciation Night and $2 Beer Night

– $2 Beers – presented by 100.3 The Bus

– Player bobblehead giveaway presented by DKI Pro Restore (first 1,500)

– Ticket Special – Collegeville presented by KISS FM

Jan. 20 – Jim Beam Night

– Jim Beam drink specials

– Ticket Special – Brewdog Pack

Feb. 9 – Local Heroes Night presented by Centurion Construction

– $2 Beers – presented by 100.3 The Bus

– Ticket Special – Collegeville presented by KISS FM

– Food Drive (get free weekday ticket voucher with donation)

– Trading card set giveaway presented by Erickson-Kearney and Association (first 1,500)

Feb. 10 – Pink in the Rink Night presented by Edwards Printing, United Healthcare and KISS FM

– Pregame live local music

– T-shirt giveaway presented by KISS FM (first 1,500)

– Specialty Jerseys

– Postgame jersey auction benefits Susan G. Komen of Greater Iowa

– Jim Beam drink specials

– $2 off Barefoot Refresh – presented by Barefoot Wine

– Ticket Special – Brewdog Pack

Feb. 12 – Kids Eat Free Monday presented by 96.9 The Bull and Goodhue Nolte Insurance

– Free Crash’s Kids Meal ((1) hotdog, (1) soda, (1) popcorn), (1) fruit snack and an Iowa Wild prize) – ages 12 and under)

Feb. 18 – Crash’s Birthday and Superhero day presented by >>>>>

– Kids cape giveaway presented by Star 102.5 FM and Leafguard (first 1,500)

– Baby Derby presented by Dairy Queen

– Postgame skate presented by Smock Industries

– Ticket Special – Subway Combo Pack

Feb. 19 – Kids Eat Free Monday presented by 96.9 The Bull and Goodhue Nolte Insurance

– Free Crash’s Kids Meal ((1) hotdog, (1) soda, (1) popcorn), (1) fruit snack and an Iowa Wild prize) – ages 12 and under)

– Ticket Special – Subway Combo Pack

Mar. 11 – Postgame Skate

– Postgame skate presented by Smock Industries

– Ticket Special – Subway Combo Pack

Mar. 19 – Kids Eat Free Monday presented by 96.9 The Bull and Goodhue Nolte Insurance

– Free Crash’s Kids Meal ((1) hotdog, (1) soda, (1) popcorn), (1) fruit snack and an Iowa Wild prize) – ages 12 and under)

Mar. 23 – Social Media Night and $2 Beer Night

– $2 Beers – presented by 100.3 The Bus

– Emoji Cutout giveaways presented by ALT 106.3 FM (first 1,500)

– Specialty Jerseys (team will wear jerseys 3/23, 3/24 and – live auction 3/30)

– Ticket Special – Collegeville presented by KISS FM

Mar. 24 – Bobblehead Night

– Pregame live local music

– Bobblehead giveaway presented by Krist Insurance (first 1,500)

– Specialty Jerseys (team will wear jerseys 3/23, 3/24 and – live auction 3/30)

– Jim Beam drink specials

– Ticket Special – Brewdog Pack

Mar. 30 – $2 Beer Night

– $2 Beers – presented by 100.3 The Bus

– Specialty Jerseys (team will wear jerseys 3/23, 3/24 and – live auction 3/30)

– Postgame jersey auction benefits Make-A-Wish Foundation of Iowa

Jan. 20 – Jim Beam Night

– Jim Beam drink specials

– Ticket Special – Brewdog Pack

Apr. 3 – Tacos, Trivia & Tallboys

– Trivia in the “The Fort” (previously known as The Principal River’s Edge Restaurant)

– Taco Special in the “The Fort” (previously known as The Principal River’s Edge Restaurant)

– Career Fair presented by Iowa Concrete Paving Association

– 2 for $10 tallboys

Apr. 6 – $2 Beer Night

– $2 Beers – presented by 100.3 The Bus

– Duffle Bag giveaway presented by More 104.1 FM and Renaissance Savery (first 1,500)

– Postgame skate presented by Smock Industries

– Silent auction (warm-up jersey) benefits Wild Turkey Federation

– Ticket Sp ecial – Collegeville presented by KISS FM

Apr. 10 – Tacos, Trivia & Tallboys

– Trivia in the “The Fort” (previously known as The Principal River’s Edge Restaurant)

– Taco Special in the “The Fort” (previously known as The Principal River’s Edge Restaurant)

– 2 for $10 tallboys

Apr. 13 – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Principal Charity Classic / $2 Beers

– $2 Beers – presented by 100.3 The Bus

– $2 off Barefoot Refresh – presented by Barefoot Wine

– Ticket Special – Subway Combo Pack

Opening Night 2017 for the Iowa Wild is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7 with a visit from the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild .