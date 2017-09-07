IOWA ADDS TAKAIWA AND ALDRICH TO HOCKEY STAFF

DES MOINES, IA – The Iowa Wild, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, announced on Thursday that Masa Takaiwa (Tah-kah-ee-wah) has been named the team’s Athletic Trainer. In addition, the team named Jason Aldrich the team’s Assistant Equipment Manager/Strength coach.

Takaiwa begins his first season with the Iowa Wild in August of 2017. He brings more than 15 years of athletic training experience to the club, with over eight years of experience in hockey. He graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha in 2000 with a B.S in Athletic Training and a minor in Physical Education. In May of 2002, he finished his Master’s degree from Kent State University in Sport and Recreation: Exercise, Leisure and Sports Management.

Takaiwa has worked as an athletic trainer/massage therapist for many hockey teams, including the Minnesota Magicians (NAHL), the Dallas Stars (NHL) and the U-17 USA Hockey program. He also worked for the Men’s ice hockey teams at Minnesota State University – Mankato, the University of Nebraska Omaha and Lake Superior State University.

Jason Aldrich begins his first season with the Iowa Wild as Equipment Manager/Strength Coach having been hired in September of 2017. He comes to the Iowa Wild after five years with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He served as the strength and conditioning coach, as well as the Equipment Manager for the Gamblers from 2012-17. Aldrich also worked as a graduate assistant at Mike Boyle Strength and Conditioning, as well as helping out at Finlandia University, Michigan Technological University and the San Jose Sharks (NHL).

Aldrich is a certified strength and conditioning specialist through the National Strength and Conditioning Association. He graduated from Finlandia University in 2011 with a B.A. in Sports Management.

