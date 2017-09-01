Just Released

Veterans Honor Flight asks for Community Engagement

What: The Central Iowa Honor Flight will be leaving Des Moines on September 12 to take 250 Veterans to Washington D.C. where they will have the opportunity to visit the World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials. The Veterans will be attending a send-off dinner on Monday, September 11, at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center at Veteran’s Memorial and will be arriving in a caravan of 15 charter buses. Members of the community are welcome and encouraged to line the route with flags and signs and to stop along the route to show their support for our Veterans but should not plan to follow the buses.

The public is also invited to welcome the veterans home from the flight at the Airport Holiday Inn. The flights will arrive at approximately 10:30pm and 11:30 pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Who: Veterans, members of the community

When: Monday, September 11, 4:30-6 p.m. (line the route) Tuesday, September 12, 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. (welcome home)

Where: Route for Sept 11 send-off: From the Holiday Inn Airport at 4:30 p.m. on September 11: North on Fleur Dr. MLK Parkway then north on 7th Street. Turn right on Crocker St and then proceed to the NW entrance of Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center at Veteran’s Memorial. Public parking is available in the lot north of Crocker at and 3rd St. and 5th Ave.