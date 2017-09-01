Interrobang Film Festival to debut Interrobang Film Challenge

Des Moines, IA ( Sept 1, 2017) — The Interrobang Film Festival (IFF) announces the first run of the Interrobang Film Challenge (Sept. 22-25), an opportunity for film teams from across the state to test their filmmaking skills by creating a short film in just 72 hours. Teams will be given a choice of genres, characters, props, and lines of dialogue that they must work into their work, which will be screened free of charge at the Interrobang Film Festival.

“We are excited to start a new filmmaking event in this wonderful city,” said Interrobang Film Challenge creator and producer Samuel Pace-Tuomi. “We’re looking for all kinds of filmmakers to be involved and the competition is open to pros and amateurs alike.”

Registration for the challenge is now open at https://interrobangfilmchallenge.eventbrite.com . Cost for registration is $75 and only 20 team spots are available. All spaces are first come, first served.

Filmmakers will compete for the “Best of Challenge” award which receives $500 cash and will be screened as part of the 2018 Des Moines Arts Festival. First runner-up will receive a $300 cash prize and second runner-up will receive a $200 cash prize.

Interrobang Film Challenge

IMPORTANT DATES:

September 1: Online registration begins at https://interrobangfilmchallenge.eventbrite.com .

September 22-25: Interrobang Film Challenge competition period

September 22 : Kick-off at the State Historical Museum of Iowa, 6 p.m. (film teams only)

September 25 : Completed films must be uploaded to server by 8:30 p.m.

September 30: Free public screenings at the State Historical Museum of Iowa for all completed 2017 entries as part of the Interrobang Film Festival.