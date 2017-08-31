Second Annual Art on the Lake at Copper Creek Lake Park

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa – The second annual Art on the Lake will be held at Copper Creek Lake Park on Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open to all ages, the free event will present an opportunity for art lovers and event enthusiasts alike to meet, talk and purchase original art from more than 50 local artists and one youth artist. This festival boasts interactive learning experiences and demonstrations, collaborative art displays from elementary students, live music, kid’s activities and much more.

“With the overwhelming success from last years event, the festival was able to double in size this year, ” said Nora Schatzberg, Art on the Lake director. “I invite the public to come and check out the new additions to this fun interactive event!”

Confirmed Activities for this year’s event include live entertainment sponsored by the Central Iowa Blues Society, Lil’ Artists Alley, art demonstrations and a community project. Special thanks to the event sponsors and Bravo Greater Des Moines who are helping make this festival possible. Stay up-to-date with the Art on the Lake festival and learn more by visiting www.artonthelakefestival.com.