Integer Wins Hashie Awards

Des Moines, Iowa — The Integer Group, a marketing communications agency specializing in retail sales, promotion programs and public relations, was acknowledged for its social media expertise by winning three awards at the 2017 Hashies on August 23.

The Hashie Award’s is an annual ceremony hosted by the Social Media Club of Des Moines that recognizes Iowa businesses, organizations and agencies that have demonstrated “outstanding social media marketing brilliance”.

The Integer Group came away with three awards including Best Use of Video for work on the BFGoodrich account, Best B2C Facebook Campaign for Pella Windows and Doors, and the Social Media Professional of the Year was awarded to Integer’s Senior Content Strategist Tyler Wentworth.

“I am very proud of the team,” said Frank Maher, group president and COO of The Integer Group’s Midwest office. “With Tyler at the helm of the group, integrating his social media insight and expertise, Integer has provided clients with spot-on strategy and tactics that have continually generated results.”