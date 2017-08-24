Leadership Institute Introduces Community Leadership Program Class of 2018

Leadership Institute Introduces Community Leadership Program Class of 20188/24/2017
DES MOINES, Iowa – The 50 individuals selected for inclusion in the Community Leadership Program have been announced by the board of governors of the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute.
Each individual selected was nominated and vetted in a lengthy and competitive selection process. Members of the 2018 class of leaders represent private, public and non-profit sectors within the community.
Class members will spend the next nine months engaged in a curriculum that offers a view of Greater Des Moines from divergent vantage points, heightening their awareness of current conditions and challenges, enhancing individual and group leadership skills and helping members of the class see themselves as partners for change.
Members of the Community Leadership Program Class of 2018:
|Dave Adams
|RSM US LLP
|Jaclyn Albrecht Overton
|Shift Interactive
|Megan Bannister
|Des Moines Art Center
|Collin Barnes
|RDG Planning & Design
|Brady Barthole
|Speck USA
|Josh Braby
|Neumann Brothers, Inc.
|Dwana Bradley
|The Des Moines Urban Experience/Iowa Juneteenth Observance
|Heather Brady
|Grand View University
|Billi Brahn
|Iowa State Bank
|Tim Bratvold
|Estes Construction
|Breann Bye
|6th Avenue Corridor Urban Main Street Program
|Jen Carruthers
|Americana & Goldfinch
|Ana Coppola
|Polk County Health Department
|Angie Currie
|Commerce Bank
|Rick Eftink
|Grand View University
|Scott Gillespie
|Iowa Select Farms
|Kale Halder
|Principal Financial Group
|Maggie Hanson
|Davis Brown Law Firm
|Rajee Harris
|Principal Financial Group
|Cheryl Heid
|City of Grimes
|Matt Hillis
|Ryan Companies US, Inc.
|Carla Huebner
|VA Central Iowa Health Care System
|Bo James
|Hip-Hope Inc.
|Debbie Korver
|Farm Bureau Financial Services
|Kayla Kovarna
|American Heart Association
|Erin Lain
|Drake University
|Joe Lee
|RSM US LLP
|Frank Lee III
|Des Moines Public School
|Jill Lippincott
|State of Iowa – Iowa Economic Development Authority
|Mark Liston
|FBL Financial Group/Liston Farms
|Anupam Mittra
|Cynosure Inc
|Jim Nelson
|FBL Financial Group, Inc.
|Jill Niswander
|EMBARC
|Kyle Oppenhuizen
|Greater Des Moines Partnership
|Lynh Patterson
|Delta Dental of Iowa
|Michelle Raymer
|Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service (Volunteer Iowa)
|Nina Richtman
|DuPont Pioneer
|Brett Roberts
|Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
|Shannon Sanders
|Sharecare
|Adam Schwab
|American Enterprise Group
|Manish Shah
|Wells Fargo
|Evan Shaw
|INVISION Architecture
|Matthew Steen
|On With Life
|Katie Stevenson
|Des Moines University
|Amy Strutt
|Wells Fargo
|Conner Wasson
|Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.
|Carrie Woerdeman
|T&L Properties, LLC
|AJ Wolfe
|Terracon Consultants, Inc.
|Jaclyn Wulfekuhle
|United Way of Central Iowa
|Courtney Yuskis
|Meredith Corporation