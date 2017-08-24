Just Released

Leadership Institute Introduces Community Leadership Program Class of 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 50 individuals selected for inclusion in the Community Leadership Program have been announced by the board of governors of the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute.

Each individual selected was nominated and vetted in a lengthy and competitive selection process. Members of the 2018 class of leaders represent private, public and non-profit sectors within the community.

Class members will spend the next nine months engaged in a curriculum that offers a view of Greater Des Moines from divergent vantage points, heightening their awareness of current conditions and challenges, enhancing individual and group leadership skills and helping members of the class see themselves as partners for change.

Members of the Community Leadership Program Class of 2018: