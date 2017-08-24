Friday, August 25, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

Leadership Institute Introduces Community Leadership Program Class of 2018

8/24/2017

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 50 individuals selected for inclusion in the Community Leadership Program have been announced by the board of governors of the Greater Des Moines Leadership Institute.

Each individual selected was nominated and vetted in a lengthy and competitive selection process. Members of the 2018 class of leaders represent private, public and non-profit sectors within the community.  

Class members will spend the next nine months engaged in a curriculum that offers a view of Greater Des Moines from divergent vantage points, heightening their awareness of current conditions and challenges, enhancing individual and group leadership skills and helping members of the class see themselves as partners for change.

Members of the Community Leadership Program Class of 2018:

 

Fleet FeetAmes Chamber
Dave Adams RSM US LLP
Jaclyn Albrecht Overton Shift Interactive
Megan Bannister Des Moines Art Center
Collin Barnes RDG Planning & Design
Brady Barthole Speck USA
Josh Braby Neumann Brothers, Inc.
Dwana Bradley The Des Moines Urban Experience/Iowa Juneteenth Observance
Heather Brady Grand View University
Billi Brahn Iowa State Bank
Tim Bratvold Estes Construction
Breann Bye 6th Avenue Corridor Urban Main Street Program
Jen Carruthers Americana & Goldfinch
Ana Coppola Polk County Health Department
Angie Currie Commerce Bank
Rick Eftink Grand View University
Scott Gillespie Iowa Select Farms
Kale Halder Principal Financial Group
Maggie Hanson Davis Brown Law Firm
Rajee Harris Principal Financial Group
Cheryl Heid City of Grimes
Matt Hillis Ryan Companies US, Inc.
Carla Huebner VA Central Iowa Health Care System
Bo James Hip-Hope Inc.
Debbie Korver Farm Bureau Financial Services
Kayla Kovarna American Heart Association
Erin Lain Drake University
Joe Lee RSM US LLP
Frank Lee III Des Moines Public School
Jill Lippincott State of Iowa – Iowa Economic Development Authority
Mark Liston FBL Financial Group/Liston Farms
Anupam Mittra Cynosure Inc
Jim Nelson FBL Financial Group, Inc.
Jill Niswander EMBARC
Kyle Oppenhuizen Greater Des Moines Partnership
Lynh Patterson Delta Dental of Iowa
Michelle Raymer Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service (Volunteer Iowa)
Nina Richtman DuPont Pioneer
Brett Roberts Fredrikson & Byron, P.A.
Shannon Sanders Sharecare
Adam Schwab American Enterprise Group
Manish Shah Wells Fargo
Evan Shaw INVISION Architecture
Matthew Steen On With Life
Katie Stevenson Des Moines University
Amy Strutt Wells Fargo
Conner Wasson Ahlers & Cooney, P.C.
Carrie Woerdeman T&L Properties, LLC
AJ Wolfe Terracon Consultants, Inc.
Jaclyn Wulfekuhle United Way of Central Iowa
Courtney Yuskis Meredith Corporation

 

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Ames ChamberWhiskey WalkAmes ChamberAmes ChamberMost Likeable

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast