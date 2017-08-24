Friday, August 25, 2017

Kids in the Kitchen

8/24/2017

Eating healthy and cooking skills go hand in hand. Kids in the Kitchen is designed to give kindergarten through fourth graders a hands-on experience with discovering how to make healthier food choices. They will have so much fun preparing and tasting a healthy snack based upon MyPlate (chosemyplate.gov), a tool designed to remind children to find a healthy eating style and build it throughout their lifetime. 

Dallas County Iowa State Extension and Outreach will be partnering with community organizations to offer two classes this fall: 

  • Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 6-7 p.m. at the Waukee Family YMCA. The cost of this program will be $5 per child. Register by contacting the YMCA at 515-987-9996 or in person. 
  • Thursday, Sept. 14 from 6- 7 p.m. at the Waukee Public Library. This program is free. Register by contacting the library at 515-978-7944 or in person. 

