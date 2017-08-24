Just Released

Kids in the Kitchen

Eating healthy and cooking skills go hand in hand. Kids in the Kitchen is designed to give kindergarten through fourth graders a hands-on experience with discovering how to make healthier food choices. They will have so much fun preparing and tasting a healthy snack based upon MyPlate (chosemyplate.gov), a tool designed to remind children to find a healthy eating style and build it throughout their lifetime.

Dallas County Iowa State Extension and Outreach will be partnering with community organizations to offer two classes this fall: