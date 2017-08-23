Thursday, August 24, 2017

Sip, Sample and Savor Some of Iowa’s Best Cocktails

Iowa Restaurant Association presents: Mixology Championships

Thursday, Sept. 7

6-8 p.m.

Vivian’s Diner & Drinks, 400 Walnut St., #101, Des Moines

The most elite Mixologists from across Iowa, like Joel Kane from Beta’s in Cedar Rapids, have been invited to compete in the state’s premier cocktail competition of the summer. Come out and sample Iowa’s most innovative, exquisite and dazzling cocktails, and cast a People’s Choice vote for your favorite. Plus, sample delicious hors d’oeurves from Vivian’s. At only $30, tickets are limited and sure to sell out.

