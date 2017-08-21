Just Released

Iowans for Adoption Announces First Annual Adoption Banquet

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowans for Adoption (The National Center for Adoption) is pleased to announce its first annual adoption banquet at Glen Oaks Country Club.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. The banquet will include dinner, a cash bar, a silent auction and guest speakers, Erin Kiernan, WHO-TV 13 News Anchor, and Myron Linn, Deputy Director of Iowa Workforce Development. The program will begin at 5:40 p.m., so guests should arrive no later than 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this event will be used for grants to Iowa families who are adopting children and creating additional adoption educational materials and curricula for statewide use.

In Iowa, there are nearly 800 kids legally eligible for adoption from foster care and more foster parents and respite caregivers are needed.

“There are countless families in our state impacted by domestic, foster care, and international adoptions. This banquet is about celebrating and recognizing everyone involved in adoptions,” said the executive director of The National Center for Adoption, Diana Lang Baltimore, Ph.D.

To register securely and pay, please visit: https://iowansforadoption.regfox.com/iowans-for-adoption-fall-banquet. If you wish to pay by check, please register online, make checks payable to Iowans for Adoption, and mail your check no later than September 13 to:

Iowans for Adoption

c/o Michelle Vogel

2232 227th Pl

Ames, IA 50014

Individual tickets are priced at $50 and table reservations for 10 are priced at $450. All ticket sales are final.