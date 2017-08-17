Just Released

Ankeny School Board Public Forum Date Announced

The Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce, through the Public Affairs Committee, will host a public forum for the 2017 Ankeny Board of Education candidates on Thursday, September 7 at 6 p.m. The forum will be held at Prairie Ridge Middle School, 1010 NW Prairie Ridge Drive, Ankeny.

Participating candidates include James Ford, Susan Gentz, Aaron Johnson (incumbent), Lori Lovstad, and George Tracy (incumbent).

The Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce presents the School Board candidate forum to give Chamber members and residents of Ankeny information and access to the candidates. The forum is presented for the purpose of educating the Chamber membership and the general public.

Questions about the forum should be directed to the Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce – akrogman@ankeny.org or (515) 964-0685.