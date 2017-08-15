Thursday, August 17, 2017

One of the Last Living Survivors from Schindler’s List Returns to Des Moines in September

8/15/2017

WHAT: Second Chance: My Story 

Come hear the personal story of one of the last living survivors from Schindler’s List – a “Schindler Jew” who graduated from North High School and Grinnell College. 

WHO: At 13 years old, after 5 years in a ghetto and forced labor camp in Poland, Celina Karp and her parents Irvin and Phyllis Karp’s names were added to Oskar Schindler’s list of Jewish laborers he needed for his new factory. On the way to the factory, the train was diverted and Celina found herself imprisoned in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Somehow, she was able to convince Dr. Josef Mengele, the “Angel of Death,” to let her live. 

It took Schindler nearly six weeks to convince the Germans to release the 300 women back into his custody. Celina’s family was reunited and worked in Schindler’s factory until they were liberated in May 1945. 

WHEN: Sunday, September 10 at 2 p.m. 

            Free Admission, First Come, First Seated 

WHERE: Staplin Performing Arts Center 

              Valley High School 

              3650 Woodland Ave. 

              West Des Moines, IA 50266 

WHY: Celina’s story is an important one for people of all backgrounds and beliefs. All of us – all ages and backgrounds – need to learn more about the atrocities of the past and how to avoid them. 

ALSO: When Memories Unfold: A Luncheon with Celina 

           Tuesday, September 12 at 11:30 a.m. 

           LIMITED SEATING – TICKETS REQUIRED 

           Location: The Caspe Terrace Tickets: $50/person 

           33158 Ute Ave. Patron $100/person 

           Waukee, IA 50263 Benefactor $250/couple 

Tickets: $50/person 

Patron $100/person

Benefactor $250/couple 

Sponsors $2500 – Gold 

              $1000 – Silver 

Reservations: Make your reservation by September 1 online at www.ijhs.online or by calling 515-987-0899 x 213. 

