Just Released

One of the Last Living Survivors from Schindler’s List Returns to Des Moines in September

WHAT: Second Chance: My Story

Come hear the personal story of one of the last living survivors from Schindler’s List – a “Schindler Jew” who graduated from North High School and Grinnell College.

WHO: At 13 years old, after 5 years in a ghetto and forced labor camp in Poland, Celina Karp and her parents Irvin and Phyllis Karp’s names were added to Oskar Schindler’s list of Jewish laborers he needed for his new factory. On the way to the factory, the train was diverted and Celina found herself imprisoned in the Auschwitz concentration camp. Somehow, she was able to convince Dr. Josef Mengele, the “Angel of Death,” to let her live.

It took Schindler nearly six weeks to convince the Germans to release the 300 women back into his custody. Celina’s family was reunited and worked in Schindler’s factory until they were liberated in May 1945.

WHEN: Sunday, September 10 at 2 p.m.

Free Admission, First Come, First Seated

WHERE: Staplin Performing Arts Center

Valley High School

3650 Woodland Ave.

West Des Moines, IA 50266

WHY: Celina’s story is an important one for people of all backgrounds and beliefs. All of us – all ages and backgrounds – need to learn more about the atrocities of the past and how to avoid them.

ALSO: When Memories Unfold: A Luncheon with Celina

Tuesday, September 12 at 11:30 a.m.

LIMITED SEATING – TICKETS REQUIRED

Location: The Caspe Terrace Tickets: $50/person

33158 Ute Ave. Patron $100/person

Waukee, IA 50263 Benefactor $250/couple

Tickets: $50/person

Patron $100/person

Benefactor $250/couple

Sponsors $2500 – Gold

$1000 – Silver

Reservations: Make your reservation by September 1 online at www.ijhs.online or by calling 515-987-0899 x 213.