Just Released

Charles Walker Band Sept. 15 at Des Moines Social Club

The Charles Walker Band, an original funk/soul band from Milwaukee will be on tour supporting their latest release “Ghetto Prophet,” performing Sept. 15 at Des Moines Social Club (900 Mulberry St, Des Moines) at 9 p.m. with tickets at $7.

The three-piece band, having opened for the likes of B.B. King, The Commodores and Earth Wind & Fire, rehearses relentlessly in Charles’ basement, amidst couches and low ceilings. Fans love the band’s positive energy music and they stay at their shows because their spirit feels better than when they walked in.

Counting “Ghetto Prophet”, the band has released eight albums, each an evolution of sound while retaining their roots in positivity. Walker says of “Ghetto Prophet,” released on Ehlona Records, “One in a Million,” where the album’s title originates, tells the story of an impoverished child becoming something great. This child ignores his circumstances because his vision is strong. He holds onto the belief that his dream is possible. That he could be that one in a million. Ultimately he represents the greatness in us all.”

The band’s show is incredibly fun because they are always asking themselves: How can this sound better? How can this song look different than the last? How can we get the crowd involved? One person who attended their Summerfest show in Milwaukee said, “I had to go to the bathroom for two hours but held it because I didn’t want to miss a minute!”