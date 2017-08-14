Dubuque County’s Jacqueline Ehrlich Crowned 2017 Iowa State Fair Queen

DES MOINES, IA (08/12/2017) — Jacqueline Ehrlich, 19, of Dubuque County was crowned the 2017 Iowa State Fair Queen by John Harms, president of the Fair Board. This year’s ceremony, which marked the 53nd anniversary of the contest, took place on Saturday evening at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi with media sponsor CW Iowa 23.

The daughter of Cindy and Mike Ehrlich of Dubuque, Jacqueline was chosen out of the 103 contestants who participated in this year’s competition. All had been crowned queen of their respective county fairs prior to the State Fair.

Kate Curran, 18, of Humboldt County was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of Scott and Lori Curran of Humboldt. Second runner-up was Sydney Hansen, 17, of Bremer County. She is the daughter of Chad and Andrea Hansen of Plainfield. Leah Van Maanen, 18, of Mahaska County was named third runner-up. She is the daughter of Val and Steve Van Maanen of Oskaloosa.

Morgan Fritz, of Worth County, was given the Outstanding Leadership Award. The 17-year-old is the daughter of Teresa Fritz and the late Daron Fritz of Lake Mills. Annie Wallin, 18, of Page County was given the Personality Plus Award. She is the daughter of Matt and Mary Fritz of New Market.

Queen Jacqueline, who will reign for the next year, receives a $5,000 scholarship from the State of Iowa Governor’s Office along with a $3,000 scholarship from the Iowa State Fair in addition to her crown, sash and trophy. She also receives a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist, a $600 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall, a pair of diamond earrings from B. Shannon Designs and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.

The first runner-up earns a $1,500 scholarship and $300 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall; the second runner-up wins $1,000 in scholarship money and a $250 Jordan Creek Mall gift card; and the third runner-up receives a $500 scholarship and $200 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. The Outstanding Leadership recipient wins an $800 Scholarship and a $250 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. The Personality Plus winner receives a $500 scholarship and a $200 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. All members of the Royal Court receive a plaque from the State Fair and a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist. An anonymous donor graciously provided the Jordan Creek gift cards for the Royal Court.

Judging is based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm and poise.