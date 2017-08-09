Just Released

Iowa Cancer Consortium Seeks Public Feedback on 2018-2022 Iowa Cancer Plan

The Iowa Cancer Consortium is seeking public feedback on the draft of 2018-2022 Iowa Cancer Plan.

The Iowa Cancer Plan serves as a road map for comprehensive cancer control efforts in Iowa for the next five years. It provides direction for cancer programs, research, and policy initiatives in the areas of cancer prevention, early detection, treatment and quality of life. The current plan – available here – runs through 2017 and is being revised for 2018-2022.

A draft copy of the 2018-2022 Iowa Cancer Plan is available here. Iowans may review the draft and provide feedback, questions and changes through an on-line form found here. All feedback must be submitted by noon on Monday, August 14.

All Iowans have a role in reducing the state’s cancer burden, and the Iowa Cancer Plan revision is the chance for Iowans to help shape comprehensive cancer control in Iowa for the next five years.

Each year, an estimated 17,400 Iowans are diagnosed with cancer and 6,200 lose their lives. Cancer remains the second-leading cause of death in Iowa (Cancer in Iowa, 2017).



More information on the Iowa Cancer Plan revision process can be found at www.CancerIowa.org or by calling the Iowa Cancer Consortium at (319) 467-4505.