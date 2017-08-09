Annual Parade to Kick-Off 2017 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IA (08/09/2017) — PARADE ROUTE CHANGE: The Iowa State Fair Parade route will start at Finkbine Drive and Walnut Street.

The 2017 Iowa State Fair Parade serves as the kick-off to the 2017 Iowa State Fair. Leroy and Pat Perkins from Corydon, Iowa will serve as the 2017 Parade Marshals and will lead the parade through the streets of downtown Des Moines.

Leroy and Pat Perkins, live on a farm in rural Wayne County near Corydon. Both have been involved in the Wayne County Fair for over 50 years. Leroy began serving as Assistant Secretary in 1966 and then in 1976 was elected as Secretary/Manager. During the Wayne County Fair, Pat works as the office manager, counting out ribbons, delivering premiums and assisting where needed. These roles lead them to become involved in the fair business at the district, state, regional and international levels. In 2002, Leroy was named Fair Person of the Year and then in 2012 he was inducted into the Association of Iowa Fairs’ Hall of Fame. In 2015, Leroy and Pat were inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame at the Iowa State Fair.

Leroy and Pat serve as information volunteers and have been conducting an ecumenical worship service each Sunday at Pioneer Hall for more than 20 years. Leroy and Pat take great pleasure in seeing fairgoers as they enjoy their experiences with family and friends at the Fair.

The Iowa State Fair Parade is the state’s largest parade with an average of 150 different floats, vehicles, dignitaries, walking groups, businesses and more.

The parade starts rolling at 6:15 p.m. at Finkbine Drive and Walnut Street and will travel west on East Walnut and turn right on East 7th Street. Parade Entrants will then turn left onto Locust Street, right onto 2nd Avenue and then turn left onto Grand Avenue until 13th Street. Dispersion will take place between 13th and 18th Street.

IPTV will live broadcast the Iowa State Fair Parade starting at 7:30 p.m. statewide as well as on Facebook. “Nothing Compares” to the Iowa State Fair, August 10-20.