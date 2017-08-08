Photographers Capture the Judges Eye in Iowa State Fair Competition

Photographers Capture the Judges Eye in Iowa State Fair Competition8/8/2017
DES MOINES, IA (08/08/2017) — Photographers from around the country submitted their best work into the Photography Salon competition judged prior to the start of the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
Tess Ware of Waterloo won Best of Show in the Adult competition, and Tori Scholten of Urbandale won Best of Show in the Youth category.
The theme for this year’s contest, “WHAT’S UP?” asked entrants to capture dramatic images that show the world from a different viewpoint. Pictures should show the world that is just directly overhead in a way that would excite and inspire other photographers and visitors at the Iowa State Fair. More than 3,400 entries were judged. The Photography entries will be on display on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center each Fair day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
PHOTO AWARDS
Best of Color (Adult)
1) Wil Abeling, West Des Moines
Best of Black & White (Adult)
1) Tim McAdam, Fairfax
Superintendent’s Choice (Adult – Color)
1) Amy Mueggenberg, Marion
Superintendent’s Choice (Adult – B&W)
1) Ken DePue, Grimes
Best of Color (Youth)
1) Megan Borg, Johnston
Best of Black & White (Youth)
1) Kellen Miller, Polk City
Superintendent’s Choice (Youth – Color)
1) Theo Whitehead, Des Moines
Superintendent’s Choice (Youth – B&W)
1) Kellen Miller, Polk City
ADULT DIVISION: BLACK & WHITE
Theme – What’s Up?
1) Jim Grace, Albany, Mo.
2) Jacklin Stonewall, Ames
3) Trevor Toy, Homestead
People
1) Tess Ware, Waterloo
2) Amy Doerring, Newton
3) Anna Steenson, Des Moines
Places & Landscapes
1) Bill Case, Iowa City
2) Mike Amfahr, Des Moines
3) Dean Teeter, Urbandale
Things & Still Life
1) Dwight Tomes, Grimes
2) Ken DePue, Grimes
3) Larry Trager, Grimes
Plants, Flowers & Trees
1) John Ryan, Des Moines
2) Kelly Weber, West Des Moines
3) Mike Hiatt, Des Moines
Animals, Insects & Wildlife
1) Charlene Pearson Ferguson, Otho
2) Terri Dermody, Des Moines
3) Eric Williamson, Des Moines
ADULT DIVISION: COLOR
Theme – What’s Up?
1) Krister Strandskov, Des Moines
2) Pam McDowell, Ames
3) Chuck Miller, Green Island, N.Y.
People
1) Tim Jensen, Missouri Valley
2) Deb Shoning, West Des Moines
3) Jon Musgrave, Johnston
Iowa Places & Landscapes
1) Justin Rogers, West Des Moines
2) Mark Gromko, Iowa City
3) Travis Biggs, Cedar Falls
USA Places & Landscapes
1) Robert Franks, Pleasant Hill
2) Joshua Kaiser, Urbandale
3) Sarah Becker, Grimes
International Places & Landscapes
1) Mark Gromko, Iowa City
2) Stephanie Coffman, Granger
3) Mark Beecher, Box Elder, S.D.
Things & Still Life
1) Shari Miller, Polk City
2) Gary Hoard, Madrid
3) Kirk Mcvey, West Des Moines
Plants, Flowers & Trees
1) Bree Onna Spralding, Patterson
2) Kelly Chamberlain, West Des Moines
3) Lisa Oelke, Van Meter
Animals, Insects & Wildlife
1) Allen Kurth, Bellevue, Neb.
2) Justin Rogers, West Des Moines
3) Nikolyn McDonald, Papillion, Neb.
YOUTH DIVISION: B&W OR COLOR
Theme – What’s Up?
1) L Engle Charis-Carlson, Iowa City
2) Tyler Ahrens, Adel
3) Emmett Hagen, Derby
People
1) Andrew Tobey, Clive
2) Kristin Grochala, West Des Moines
3) Grace Long, Sheldahl
Places & Landscapes
1) Kristin Grochala, West Des Moines
2) Aviva Jotzke, Des Moines
3) Ella Stover-Wright, Des Moines
Things & Still Life
1) Cameron Frederick, Waukee
2) Ben Rima, Nevada
3) Jake Wicks, Johnston
Plants, Flowers & Trees
1) Alexis Williams, Cedar Falls
2) Lauren Frederick, Waukee
3) Jared Oosterhuis, Des Moines
Animals, Insects & Wildlife
1) Carrie Abeling, West Des Moines
2) Elizabeth Kirsner, Des Moines
3) Isabela Cirligel, Des Moines
SPECIAL DIVISION: B&W OR COLOR
Anything Goes!
1) Nikolyn McDonald, Papillion, Neb.
2) Jacob Fiscus, Carroll
3) Jeff Oakley, Audubon
Toned, Tinted & Solarized
1) Patricia Foster, Urbandale
2) Sharon Scarff, Wayland
3) Joe Countryman, Des Moines
Infrared
1) Ron Meyer, Cedar Rapids
2) Jerry Ranch, West Des Moines
3) Craig McCue, Urbandale
High Dynamic Range
1) Evan Knapp, Richardson, Texas
2) Karen Collins, Des Moines
3) Rusty Murl, Indianola
Fairs, Festivals & Parades
1) Gary Hoard, Madrid
2) Robert Burger, Branford, Conn.
3) Krista Long, Des Moines
Planes, Trains & Automobiles
1) Tamara Becker, Mount Pleasant
2) Diane Michaud Lowry, Ames
3) Dawn Johnson, Indianola
Architecture
1) Mike Hiatt, Des Moines
2) Barb A. Earles, Urbandale
3) Rodene Brchan, Lincoln, Neb.
Family Farm
1) Jim Grace, Albany, Mo.
2) Bennet Goldstein, Dubuque
3) Rachel Ritland, Radcliffe
Sports
1) Krista Long, Des Moines
2) Terry VanOort, Ankeny
3) Evan Sayles, Waukee
Panoramic
1) Shari Miller, Polk City
2) Joshua Kaiser, Urbandale
3) Bob Hartung, Bettendorf