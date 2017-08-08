Iowans Receive High Honors in State Fair Fine Arts Competition

DES MOINES, IA (08/08/2017) — The top artists from across the country put their skills to the test at the Fine Arts competition judged prior to the start of the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

The three-judge panel evaluated more than 560 pieces of art. Of those, only 380 were accepted into the art show. These entries will be on display throughout the Fair on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Fair day.

Sharon Nelson-Vaux of Altoona won Best of Show in the adult division.

Results below:

ADULT

Adult – Acrylic/Tempera

1) Stan Greenwood, Des Moines

2) Breanna Kixmiller, Walnut

3) Desiree Fuller, Ames

Honorable Mention) Holly Hazelton, Cedar Rapids

Honorable Mention) Susan Moore, Denton, Texas

Honorable Mention) Alyssa Campbell, Waukee

Adult – Drawing

1) Ben Holzhammer, Iowa City

2) Tingting Shao, Waukee

3) Carrie Norton, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Mark Timmerman, Indianola

Honorable Mention) Aaron Groves, Clive

Adult – Fiber

1) Sandy Maxa, Lenox

2) Marge Bledsoe, Des Moines

Adult – Glass

1) Keith Kutz, Ames

2) John Byerly, State Center

3) Art Ciccotti, Ames

Honorable Mention) Robert Whitlock, Indianola

Adult – Jewelry

1) Cathy Stahlman, Boone

Adult – Mixed Media

1) Holly Hazelton, Cedar Rapids

2) Jody Valentine, Windsor Heights

3) Tonja Ihlenfeldt, Mason City

Honorable Mention) Terry Brigman, Mingo

Honorable Mention) Jackie Engelman, Slater

Honorable Mention) Susan McCulley, Sioux City

Adult – Oil Painting

1) Leslie Leavenworth, West Des Moines

2) Paul Marlow, Cedar Rapids

3) Richard Shook, Slater

Honorable Mention) Steve Janson, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Christine Logli, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Steve McCoy, Indianola

Honorable Mention) Julia Kulish, Center Point

Adult – Pastels

1) Stewart Buck, Ankeny

2) Pamela Douglas, Clive

3) Nancy Thompson, Ames

Honorable Mention) Pamela Douglas, Clive

Honorable Mention) Colleen Gleason, Dallas Center

Adult – Pottery

1) Sha7ron Nelson hyphen Vaux, Altoona

2) Michelle Melchers, Cedar Rapids

Adult – Hand Pulled Prints

1) Guy Kyar, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Taylor Campbell, Pleasant Hill

Honorable Mention) David Kallemyn, Carlisle

Adult – Sculpture

1) Tom Whalley, Urbandale

2) Brian Bickel, Pleasant Hill

3) William Zitterich, Ames

Adult – Watercolor

1) Richard Hanson, Fort Dodge

2) John Shymanski, Carroll

3) Susan Baer, Chariton

Honorable Mention) Sara Burrier, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Louise ODonnell, Ames

Adult – Collaborative Work

1) Gary Huffman, Des Moines

JUNIOR

Junior – Awards

1) Alysa Zhou, Ankeny

2) Allison Su, Ankeny

3) Jordan Su, Ankeny

4) Allison Su, Ankeny

5) Abigail Edwards, Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Ashlan Pearson, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Maya Cummins, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Ana Kacmarynski, Urbandale

Honorable Mention) Gretta Acheson, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Alysa Zhou, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Jordan Su, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Lillian Dahlstrom, Ames

YOUTH

Youth – Awards

1) Joanne Wu, Johnston

2) Sydney Purcell, Bondurant

3) Kamilla Golebiewski, Clive

4) Allison Hellman, Des Moines

5) Joanne Wu, Johnston

Honorable Mention) Carrie Abeling, West Des Moines

Honorable Mention) Sophia Dahm, Bettendorf

Honorable Mention) Macie Renaud, Bondurant

Honorable Mention) Lindsey Carter, Bondurant

Honorable Mention) Sophia Fletcher, Ankeny

Honorable Mention) Alex Zarkowski, Clive

Honorable Mention) Selina Hua, Iowa City

Honorable Mention) Emma Davison, Mason City