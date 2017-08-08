Iowans Receive High Honors in State Fair Fine Arts Competition

Iowans Receive High Honors in State Fair Fine Arts Competition8/8/2017
DES MOINES, IA (08/08/2017) — The top artists from across the country put their skills to the test at the Fine Arts competition judged prior to the start of the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
The three-judge panel evaluated more than 560 pieces of art. Of those, only 380 were accepted into the art show. These entries will be on display throughout the Fair on the third floor of the Patty and Jim Cownie Cultural Center from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every Fair day.
Sharon Nelson-Vaux of Altoona won Best of Show in the adult division.
Results below:
ADULT
Adult – Acrylic/Tempera
1) Stan Greenwood, Des Moines
2) Breanna Kixmiller, Walnut
3) Desiree Fuller, Ames
Honorable Mention) Holly Hazelton, Cedar Rapids
Honorable Mention) Susan Moore, Denton, Texas
Honorable Mention) Alyssa Campbell, Waukee
Adult – Drawing
1) Ben Holzhammer, Iowa City
2) Tingting Shao, Waukee
3) Carrie Norton, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Mark Timmerman, Indianola
Honorable Mention) Aaron Groves, Clive
Adult – Fiber
1) Sandy Maxa, Lenox
2) Marge Bledsoe, Des Moines
Adult – Glass
1) Keith Kutz, Ames
2) John Byerly, State Center
3) Art Ciccotti, Ames
Honorable Mention) Robert Whitlock, Indianola
Adult – Jewelry
1) Cathy Stahlman, Boone
Adult – Mixed Media
1) Holly Hazelton, Cedar Rapids
2) Jody Valentine, Windsor Heights
3) Tonja Ihlenfeldt, Mason City
Honorable Mention) Terry Brigman, Mingo
Honorable Mention) Jackie Engelman, Slater
Honorable Mention) Susan McCulley, Sioux City
Adult – Oil Painting
1) Leslie Leavenworth, West Des Moines
2) Paul Marlow, Cedar Rapids
3) Richard Shook, Slater
Honorable Mention) Steve Janson, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Christine Logli, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Steve McCoy, Indianola
Honorable Mention) Julia Kulish, Center Point
Adult – Pastels
1) Stewart Buck, Ankeny
2) Pamela Douglas, Clive
3) Nancy Thompson, Ames
Honorable Mention) Pamela Douglas, Clive
Honorable Mention) Colleen Gleason, Dallas Center
Adult – Pottery
1) Sha7ron Nelson hyphen Vaux, Altoona
2) Michelle Melchers, Cedar Rapids
Adult – Hand Pulled Prints
1) Guy Kyar, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Taylor Campbell, Pleasant Hill
Honorable Mention) David Kallemyn, Carlisle
Adult – Sculpture
1) Tom Whalley, Urbandale
2) Brian Bickel, Pleasant Hill
3) William Zitterich, Ames
Adult – Watercolor
1) Richard Hanson, Fort Dodge
2) John Shymanski, Carroll
3) Susan Baer, Chariton
Honorable Mention) Sara Burrier, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Louise ODonnell, Ames
Adult – Collaborative Work
1) Gary Huffman, Des Moines
JUNIOR
Junior – Awards
1) Alysa Zhou, Ankeny
2) Allison Su, Ankeny
3) Jordan Su, Ankeny
4) Allison Su, Ankeny
5) Abigail Edwards, Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Ashlan Pearson, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Maya Cummins, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Ana Kacmarynski, Urbandale
Honorable Mention) Gretta Acheson, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Alysa Zhou, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Jordan Su, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Lillian Dahlstrom, Ames
YOUTH
Youth – Awards
1) Joanne Wu, Johnston
2) Sydney Purcell, Bondurant
3) Kamilla Golebiewski, Clive
4) Allison Hellman, Des Moines
5) Joanne Wu, Johnston
Honorable Mention) Carrie Abeling, West Des Moines
Honorable Mention) Sophia Dahm, Bettendorf
Honorable Mention) Macie Renaud, Bondurant
Honorable Mention) Lindsey Carter, Bondurant
Honorable Mention) Sophia Fletcher, Ankeny
Honorable Mention) Alex Zarkowski, Clive
Honorable Mention) Selina Hua, Iowa City
Honorable Mention) Emma Davison, Mason City