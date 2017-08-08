Just Released

Ballet Magnificat! Presents “The Scarlet Cord” in West Des Moines

Ballet Magnificat!, America’s longest-running Christian ballet company, will present “The Scarlet Cord”, at Valley Church on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Valley Church in person or on line at www.valley-church.com/ballet

“The Scarlet Cord” depicts the lives two foreign missionaries working underground within former Communist Soviet Union while facing the challenge of avoiding the Secret Police and remaining undercover.

“This ballet brings to the stage what is a reality for so many Christians around the world today who are willingly laying down their lives for the Gospel of Jesus and for the souls of the oppressed,” said Jiri Voborsky, the resident choreographer for Ballet Magnificat.

Tickets range from $12-$15 and can be purchased at Valley Church or on line at www.valley-church.com/ballet. For more information contact Valley Church at 515-226-9973

Ballet Magnificat!

Ballet Magnificat! Is America’s longest-running Christian ballet company. The Jackson, Mississippi based company was founded in 1986 by International Ballet Competition silver-medalist, Kathy Thibodeaux and her husband Keith Thibodeaux, best known as Little Ricky from “I Love Lucy.”