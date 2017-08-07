Just Released

Local Volunteers Excited to Welcome Walkers to 18th Annual “Walk For The Future”

Registrations are rolling in for the Iowa SIDS Foundation’s 18th Annual Walk for the Future. As the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser, the organization will host seven walks across the state on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The Ankeny walk starts at 10 a.m. at the Wagner Park Bandshell.

Proceeds from the “Walk for the Future” provide safe sleep education to Iowa parents, healthcare and childcare providers, as well as bereavement support to Iowans impacted by Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and unexplained sleep related infant deaths.

“Our family started volunteering as a way to remember and celebrate our niece Ellie. As hard as that day is, we pray that each walk is a step closer to every baby celebrating their first birthday,” shared Meg Schon, an Ankeny Walk volunteer.

Following the family-friendly walk, participants can enjoy refreshments as well as family activities, face painting, and silent auction.

Walkers are encouraged to pre-register with their T-shirt sizes at a discounted rate prior to Aug. 12, 2017.

Registrations can be found online at www.iowasids.org.

About the Iowa SIDS Foundation

The Iowa Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Foundation is a statewide non-profit 501c3 health organization dedicated to providing emotional support to SIDS and SUID families, educating professionals and the general public about SIDS, and funding medical research into the causes of unexpected infant sleep related deaths.