How to Get to the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, IA (08/07/2017) — The Iowa State Fair offers convenient parking alternatives during the 2017 Iowa State Fair, August 10-20. Whether you are using Uber, Lyft, local taxi companies, DART busses, motor coaches, your own vehicle or your bike; you will find convenient parking options that get you to all the thrills of the Iowa State Fair faster.

Taxis, Uber and Lyft

New at the Fair this year, Taxis, Uber and Lyft will have a designated pick-up and drop-off site at Gate 1. Gate 1 is located on the north side of the Fairgrounds, on E. University Ave. Please see posted signs for drop off and pick up.

Vehicle and Bike Parking

Due to popular demand the Fair will now offer additional parking. Parking lots are available for motorcycle and vehicle parking in the North and Northeast Lots for $10. New this year, Fairgoers can take the Blue Line Parking Shuttle inside the North and Northeast parking lots for free from designated stops to the admission gates. Bicycle parking is also available inside Gate 10 for free.

For a detailed map of the Blue Line Parking Shuttle visit iowastatefair.org.

DART:

Fairgoers can park their car for free (see locations below) and ride DART buses for a quick, easy and direct trip to the Iowa State Fair.

Free parking is available at three locations from 8:30 a.m. to midnight every day of the Fair:

• Center Street Park & Ride at 7th and Center Street

• Iowa State Capitol on East 12th Street

• Southeast Polk Schools at N.E. 80th Street and Highway 163

DART round-trip fares are cash only, day of ride. Show your Iowa State Fair advance admission ticket and receive half off the round-trip fare. Exact change appreciated. One-way fares are available upon request.

• $2 adults (11+)

• $1 children ages 6-10, elderly (65+), Medicare card holders and people with disabilities (half-fare)

• Children 5 and younger are free

For more details contact DART at 515/283-8100, dart@ridedart.com or Amanda Wanke at 515-283-8124 or AWanke@ridedart.com.

Motor Coach

Motor Coaches can park at the Iowa State Fair for free.

Motor Coach Pickup and Drop-off Information: August 10-15 & 17-20

From 235 (recommended route): Travel on E. University and turn right on E. 33rd Street into Gate 2. Buses will be directed through the North Lot to the paved road north of the Grandstand. Proceed east to the drop off/pick up point at Gate 15.

Older Iowans’ Day Drop-off Information: August 16

From 235 (recommended route): Travel on E. University to E. 30th Street. Turn right at E. 30th street and take a left on Dean Ave, enter at Gate 9. Buses will travel north and passengers will be dropped off on Grand Avenue. Buses will continue to the North Parking Lot.

Fairgoers utilizing motor coach services can find a map and detailed information at iowastatefair.org.