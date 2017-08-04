Just Released

Paul Anka to Take the Stage at Prairie Meadows This November

Renowned Singer and Songwriter to Perform 60 Years of Hits

August 4 – Altoona, IA. Legendary singer and songwriter Paul Anka is coming to Prairie Meadows this fall. He will perform his Celebrating 60 Years of Hits – His Way show on Saturday, November 11. The concert will start at 7:30pm in The Meadows Events Center.

A 1950s teen sensation, Anka is the only artist to have made Billboard’s Top 100 charts in each of seven consecutive decades. He has proven to be one of the most successful artists of the 21st century, standing alongside the likes of Elvis Presley and the Beatles.

Anka will likely perform hits such as Diana, Puppy Love, (You’re) Having My Baby, and many more. In addition to his many famous songs, Anka wrote the lyrics to Frank Sinatra’s My Way, Buddy Holly’s It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, and Tom Jones’ She’s a Lady.

Tickets start at $65 and will be available for purchase at prairiemeadows.com or Prairie Meadows Gift Shop beginning at 10am on August 4. Concertgoers must be 21 or older to attend. No refunds, cancelations, or exchanges will be permitted. Program dates and times are subject to change. For additional information, visit prairiemeadows.com