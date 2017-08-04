Just Released

Des Moines West Side Chamber of Commerce to hold Candidate Forums for Upcoming City Elections

The Des Moines West Side Chamber of Commerce will be hosting two Candidate Forums for the upcoming Des Moines School Board Election and City Council Election. Both events will be held in the Student Education Center Auditorium at Des Moines University — 3200 Grand Avenue Des Moines, Iowa 50312.

Des Moines School Board Candidate Forum: August 17, 4-5:30 p.m.

Des Moines City Council Candidate Forum: September 27, 4-5:30 p.m.

All business leaders and community members are invited to attend the forums. “As a non-partisan organization, the Chamber is in a perfect position to provide informative events for our membership and the community at large,” shares Chamber Board President Matt Coen, “I want to give special thanks to the leadership of our Board of Directors and our Government Relations co-chairs Phil Wise and Sue Huppert.”