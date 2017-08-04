David Crosby & Friends to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place

Two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer David Crosby & Friends will perform their Sky Trails Tour 2017 at Hoyt Sherman Place on Wednesday, November 1 at 8 p.m.

The legendary singer-songwriter’s most recent release, Sky Trails, is a full band affair produced by his son James Raymond, and is another volley in the 75-year-old’s incredible late period resurgence. The album, his third solo album in four years, will be released only one year after Crosby’s critically acclaimed album Lighthouse, which Rolling Stone says is his “finest solo album since his melancholy 1971 masterpiece “If I Could Only Remember My Name.”

Crosby is well-known not only for his work as a solo artist, but also as a forming member of The Byrds from 1963-1967 and for his collaboration with Graham Nash and Stephen Stills to form “the voice of a generation” in the Grammy Award-winning group Crosby, Stills & Nash.