Just Released

DES MOINES JOINS NATIONAL MOVEMENT TO END PROSTATE CANCER

THIRD ANNUAL ZERO PROSTATE CANCER RUN/WALK RETURNS THIS SEPTEMBER DURING PROSTATE CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

DES MOINES, IA – ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer joins forces with The Iowa Clinic to host the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk on Sept. 16. The goal is to create Generation ZERO – the first generation free of prostate cancer. Participants will run and walk together to fight a disease that takes the life of an American man every 20 minutes.

Des Moines joins 40+ communities across the nation as part of the ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series, which promotes awareness for prostate cancer and encourages men to be informed about their risk. Prostate Cancer Awareness Month brings the national spotlight to prostate cancer, encouraging this vital and necessary awareness on both a national and local level. More than 1,430 men in Iowa will be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year.

“Being diagnosed with prostate cancer causes a huge shift in thinking. Now that I’ve been treated, I want to spend my time sharing my experience and educating men about the disease,” said Mike Heldebrand, a local prostate cancer survivor. “Men often will not go to the doctor unless persuaded. I’m here to encourage them to talk to their physician about being tested for prostate cancer and, if they are diagnosed, to connect with other patients and survivors for support.”

After being diagnosed two years ago at 62, Mike underwent a prostatectomy, followed by a course of radiation and hormone therapy to treat his disease. He now spends time volunteering in his community, educating men about prostate cancer, and sharing his story so that more local men are aware of the disease. He also promotes his local support group to newly diagnosed men to connect them with other prostate cancer patients – and events like the ZERO Run/Walk.

“The ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk rallies communities and gives participants a voice in the fight to end prostate cancer,” said ZERO CEO Jamie Bearse. “We’re making prostate cancer a national priority. The Run/Walk series is a way to mobilize the prostate cancer community and raise funds for patient support programs to ensure that no man has to face prostate cancer alone.”

ZERO Run/Walk participants will receive tech shirts, refreshments, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer. Funds raised for this year’s Run/Walk will go toward national efforts to provide research for new treatments, to enhance patient support resources, and to educate men and families about prostate cancer.

The race will take place at Principal Park. For more information, visit www.zeroprostatecancerrun.org/des-moines.

During Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, we are working to bring as many Iowans together as possible to have a conversation about how early detection and awareness saves lives. The United State Preventive Services Task Force recently released new draft recommendations on the PSA screening, stating that men 55-69 should now talk to their doctor about the benefits and harms of the PSA screening. ZERO has answered the call to educate men around the country on the importance of early detection. We want men to be informed so that they can make their best health decisions. To help address that need for more advocacy in Iowa, Zero Cancer will hold a free dinner. The dinner is open to survivors, spouse, caregivers, widows and family member of prostate cancer patients. Supporters can sign up at www.zerocancer.org The dinner will be haled at St. Boniface Catholic Church (1200 Warrior Lane Waukee) is available to the first 100 to register. The evening is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.

About ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer

ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer is the leading national nonprofit with the mission to end prostate cancer. ZERO advances research, improves the lives of men and families, and inspires action. We’re building Generation ZERO, the first generation of men free from prostate cancer, through our national run/walk series, education and patient support programs, and grassroots advocacy. ZERO is a 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization, accredited by the Better Business Bureau, with regional chapters across the country. We dedicate 94 cents of every dollar to research and programs. For more information, visit www.zerocancer.org.