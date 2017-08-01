Just Released

Back-to-school countdown is on for those students who have not received their meningitis vaccine

(Des Moines, IA) – The starting date for most Polk County schools is less than a month away. Seventh and 12th grade students need proof of at least one dose of the meningitis immunization for the 2017 – 2018 school year. Those students who do not have proof of at least one dose of the meningitis immunization will not be allowed to start school on the first day. Students also need to turn in their immunization certificate to show proof of receiving their meningitis vaccine.

“Summer hours are different for each school. Parents need to check school hours before dropping off their child’s immunization certificate,” said Rick Kozin, Polk County Health Department Director. “For additional convenience, parents can also drop off their immunization certificate for many schools at the Polk County Health Department.”

Immunization certificates can be dropped off at the Health Department for the following school districts only:

Des Moines

Johnston

North Polk

Urbandale

Saydel

West Des Moines

The Health Department is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays until 7 p.m. and located at 1907 Carpenter Ave., Des Moines.

Parents and guardians need to review their child’s immunizations to see if they have the meningitis vaccine. If not, they need to call their doctor’s offices immediately to set up an appointment. If your child does not have health insurance or is underinsured, you can schedule an appointment with the Polk County Health Department at (515) 286-3798.

For more information about the meningitis vaccine, please visit our website at www.polkcountyiowa.gov/health.