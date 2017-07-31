Special Olympics Iowa to hold State Softball Tournament August 5 in Ankeny

Special Olympics Iowa will host its annual State Softball Tournament Saturday, August 5 at Prairie Ridge Sports Complex in Ankeny. Presented by Sammons Financial Group, the tournament will showcase the talents of 28 teams and more than 50 softball skills athletes and Unified Sports® partners.

Unified Sports® join equal numbers of people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team. Teams are made up of people of similar age and ability levels. Unified Sports® promotes social inclusion through shared sports training and competitions experiences.

Teams and skills athletes from Ames, Anamosa, Boone, Cedar Rapids, Chariton, Clinton, Davenport, Denison, Fontanelle, Glenwood, Iowa City, Manning, Mason City, Muscatine, Sheldon, Sioux City and West Des Moines will travel to Ankeny to participate in the tournament.

SOIA Director of Sports, Rhonda Schwarzkopf said the tournament provides youth and adult athletes with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to compete in a team sport. “It’s an exciting time for our athletes,” Schwarzkopf said. “The teams and skills athletes are divided by levels of ability, which allows athletes and teams who are playing against each other to compete in a fair and fun competition.”

The tournament begins at 8:45 a.m. with the Opening Ceremony, featuring the ceremonial first pitch with games beginning at 9:15 a.m. The final games of the day are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. The 2017 Special Olympics Iowa State Softball Tournament is open to the public and spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Event Details:

Who: Special Olympics Iowa athletes

What: State Softball Tournament

When: Saturday, August 5, 2017

Where: Prairie Ridge Sports Complex, Ankeny

