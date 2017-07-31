Just Released

ON SALE TODAY: Lorie Line & Her Pop Chamber Orchestra on Nov. 30 at Hoyt Sherman Place

Lorie Line & Her Pop Chamber Orchestra

“King of Kings”

November 30, 7:30 p.m.

Lorie Line returns and brings her traditional Christmas show, which is perfect for the family. “King of Kings,” will celebrate the magnificent story and the birth of our Savior.

Lorie will be bringing her world-class Pop Chamber Orchestra and a featured guest vocalist. And Santa always shows up at a Lorie Line show, so bring the kids (ages 4 and up) as they will all be invited to the stage to be in The Twelve Days Of Christmas. Bring your bells!

