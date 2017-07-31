Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Join our email blast

Just Released

ON SALE TODAY: Lorie Line & Her Pop Chamber Orchestra on Nov. 30 at Hoyt Sherman Place

7/31/2017

Lorie Line & Her Pop Chamber Orchestra

“King of Kings”

November 30, 7:30 p.m.

Lorie Line returns and brings her traditional Christmas show, which is perfect for the family. “King of Kings,” will celebrate the magnificent story and the birth of our Savior.

Lorie will be bringing her world-class Pop Chamber Orchestra and a featured guest vocalist. And Santa always shows up at a Lorie Line show, so bring the kids (ages 4 and up) as they will all be invited to the stage to be in The Twelve Days Of Christmas. Bring your bells!

Ames ChamberFleet Feet

BUY TICKETS NOW

 

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Ames ChamberAmes ChamberAmes Chamber

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Join our Digital Cityview E-Mail Blast today!

Click the button below and enter your email address to receive your digital edition of Cityview's newest issue each month. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Join our email blast