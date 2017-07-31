Just Released

Children’s Cancer Connection Camp Heart Connection Sibling Camp

Des Moines, IA – Children’s Cancer Connection (CCC), a nonprofit organization based in Des Moines, Iowa (with offices in Iowa City and Cedar Falls), was founded in 1988. We strive to help pediatric cancer patients and their families in Iowa and surrounding states, regardless of treatment outcome or years off treatment. We support the entire family through the entire journey by providing services at little-to-no cost for individuals and families.

Children’s Cancer Connection’s flagship program, Camp Heart Connection Sibling Camp, is August 13-19, and it will be held at the Des Moines Area YMCA Camp in Boone, Iowa. Siblings are typically not the center of attention when it comes to childhood cancer, but they still carry the scars of cancer inside. Our Sibling Camp, one of the few in the nation, allows for siblings to experience a week they can call their own. It’s a place where they can reconcile their emotions and meet others who’ve lost a sister or brother to cancer. No matter the treatment outcome of their sibling, this week is theirs and free to attend. Many children from your area will be attending.