CROSS Backpack Giveaway

CROSS Ministries of the Presbytery of Des Moines will be hosting their 25th Annual Back-to-School Giveaway on Saturday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2309 Euclid (Polk County River Place building), Des Moines. A new backpack filled with the grade appropriate school supplies will be given to the first 1,500 children . Parents should bring I.D.s (ex: social security card, medical card, school ID, or birth certificate, etc.) for all members of the household. For questions please call the CROSS Ministries office at (515) 279-9998.

“The children of low and no-income households are most affected by the poverty their families experience. The best way to get them out of the poverty cycle is through education,” said Dr. Roberta Victor, Executive Director of CROSS Ministries. “If a child has to start school without the basic supplies that other children have, or start school late while waiting for the money to purchase the supplies, it puts them at a major disadvantage. Therefore, the Back-to-School Giveaway is an investment in the future for us all.”

Volunteers will fill the 1,500 backpacks assembly line style on Thursday, August 3 from 5-8 p.m. Donations of supplies are still being accepted through Tuesday, August 1. In addition, for every $15 donated, an entire backpack filled with supplies can be provided for one child to begin his or her school year. Financial contributions are always welcome. Donations may be sent to: CROSS Ministries, 3226 University Ave., Des Moines, 50311. Thank you for your support.