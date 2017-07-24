Lorie Line & Tonic Sol-fa to Perform at Hoyt Sherman Place

Two shows announce they’ll be back on the Hoyt Sherman Place stage this holiday season. Lorie Line and her Pop Chamber Orchestra will be back on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m., and a cappella group Tonic Sol-fa will perform two nights on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.



Lorie Line returns and brings her traditional Christmas show, which is perfect for the family. “King of Kings,” will celebrate the magnificent story and the birth of our Savior. Lorie will be bringing her world-class Pop Chamber Orchestra and a featured guest vocalist. And Santa always shows up at a Lorie Line show, so bring the kids (ages 4 and up) as they will all be invited to the stage to be in “The Twelve Days Of Christmas.” Bring your bells!





Tonic Sol-fa is a ground-breaking a cappella ensemble from Minnesota, in constant development since their formation two decades ago. TSF stands as one of the leading forces in the world of vocal music with Emmy Award winning arrangements and multi-million selling compositions. Celebrate the holiday season at this popular show. The guys have arranged a fantastic a cappella show, fun for any age!