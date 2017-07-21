Just Released

Zoo Brew Adds Another Date

DES MOINES, Iowa — Lions, tigers and beers, oh my. Iowa’s Blank Park Zoo announced today that Zoo Brew is adding another date to the schedule for 2017 to make up for a Zoo Brew that was cancelled in June because of severe weather. On Friday, August 4, Burnin’ Sensations will perform and the theme for the evening will be “Around the World.” In addition, the theme and band for the August 9 Zoo Brew has been changed to 60’s Night featuring the band Rocky Raccoon.

“We are thrilled that we are able to reschedule the cancelled Zoo Brew, and accommodate another Zoo Brew evening this summer,” said Jenny Harmeyer, chief brew master. “This will be the first time we have had Zoo Brew on a Friday and the first time we have had two Zoo Brews in one week.”

Each Zoo Brew offers live music, fun, a variety of beverage sampling and a cash bar featuring beer, wine, and hard cider. Food is also available for purchase at the Safari Grill and a Hy-Vee food stand. Zoo Brew is presented by Hy-Vee.

Remaining Dates & Themes for 2017

July 26 – Christmas in July featuring The Array

August 2 – Tailgate featuring Plastic Apartment

August 4 – Around the World featuring Burnin’ Sensations *

August 9 – 60’s featuring Rocky Raccoon *

August 16 – Country Night – featuring Jesse Allen



August 23 – Brew Mania featuring The Maytags



August 30 – Zoo Brew Finale featuring Standing Hampton

*change from the original schedule

When: Wednesdays in June, July & August

Time: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., Doors close at 8:30 p.m., and event ends at 9 p.m.

Ages: 21 and older. No children allowed.

Cost: Admission to Zoo Brew is $14. Zoo Members are free.