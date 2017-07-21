Run The Avenues: 5K and 1M Fun Run Announced

Just Released

The Ingersoll LIVE 2017 Planning Committee is pleased to announce Ingersoll LIVE’s newest offering, Run The Avenues. Run The Avenues is a 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on The Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand.

The 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at Des Moines University at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017.

The 5K route will take runners east on Grand Avenue until they cut north on 28th street. Runners will then head west on Ingersoll until they reach Polk Boulevard where they will run north and curve around the median at Woodland Avenue to take Polk Boulevard south to Grand Avenue and follow Grand Avenue back to Des Moines University’s Osteopathic Finish Line.