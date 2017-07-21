Run The Avenues: 5K and 1M Fun Run Announced

Run The Avenues: 5K and 1M Fun Run Announced7/21/2017
The Ingersoll LIVE 2017 Planning Committee is pleased to announce Ingersoll LIVE’s newest offering, Run The Avenues. Run The Avenues is a 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run on The Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand.
The 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at Des Moines University at 8 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017.
The 5K route will take runners east on Grand Avenue until they cut north on 28th street. Runners will then head west on Ingersoll until they reach Polk Boulevard where they will run north and curve around the median at Woodland Avenue to take Polk Boulevard south to Grand Avenue and follow Grand Avenue back to Des Moines University’s Osteopathic Finish Line.
Des Moines University is the morning event’s presenting sponsor and Price Chopper is the lead sponsor. DMU will host the starting and finish lines and Price Chopper will provide snacks and drinks for runners. Two water stations will be present along the run, sponsored by Two Rivers Bank & Trust and Capital Ideas.
“Run The Avenues is a great extension of our annual Ingersoll LIVE celebration,” said McB McManus, Ingersoll LIVE Event Coordinator. “It is a cool way for runners and walkers to engage in our beautiful neighborhood.”
A full schedule, list of attractions and registration for runners and walkers can be found at www.theavenuesdsm.com/ingersoll-live