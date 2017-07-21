Audition for Iowa Dance Theatre 2017 Nutcracker Ballet

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Seeking male and female dancers ages 8-adult for Iowa Dance Theatre’s 2017 “Nutcracker Ballet.” Auditions will be held on Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Pioneer Columbus Community Center, 2100 SE 5th St. in Des Moines. Visit www.iowadancetheatre.org/auditions for exact audition times specific to age groups. Performance Dates at the Civic Center are December 15-17, 2017. Audition Fee is $15, performance fee $35-65. Call (515) 979-6622 for more information.

