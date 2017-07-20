Just Released

TIM ALLEN COMES TO STEPHENS AUDITORIUM THIS SEPTEMBER

Who: Tim Allen

Where: Stephens Auditorium, Ames, Iowa

When: Friday, September 15, 8 p.m.

Tickets: $119, $84, $64 and $49

On Sale: Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10 am

(The Iowa State Center Ticket Office will open at 10 a.m. Friday morning for this performance.)

In a rare evening of lively, outlandish and sure to be outrageously funny stand-up comedy, funny man, TV personality and movie icon Tim Allen performs at Stephens Auditorium in Ames on Friday, September 15 at 8 p.m.The performance has been designated for mature adults due to adult content and the theater will be enforcing an 18 and older age minimum to attend the show.

Most recently, Tim starred in and was executive producer of the ABC hit “Last Man Standing” which was abruptly cancelled last fall after more than 100 episodes. Loyal viewers accused the network of pulling the plug because of Allen’s unabashedly conservative politics.

Few actors have reached Tim Allen’s level of success in film and television. Best known for his iconic roles in: “Toy Story,” “Santa Clause,” “Wild Hogs,” “Galaxy Quest” and many more; Tim has reached an international level of superstardom.

He honed his talents as a stand-up comic throughout the eighties, providing the perfect lead-in to his highly successful ABC television series “Home Improvement” where he garnered a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy nomination, and was honored with the People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Male Performer in a Television Series” for an unprecedented eight years in a row.

While passionately ensconced in a hit sitcom, Tim still found time to expand his talents. Tim had his feature film directorial debut, producing the independent comedy “Crazy on the Outside,” in which he also stars opposite Ray Liotta, Sigourney Weaver, Julie Bowen, Jeanne Tripplehorn, J.K. Simmons and Kelsey Grammer.

Tim reprised the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the long awaited “Toy Story 3.” Beyond acting, Tim is a best-selling author, successful producer, writer and director.

For information on this performance:

Visit our website: www.center.iastate.edu

Visit their website: http://www.timallen.com/

Iowa State Center Ticket Office – North entrance of Stephens Auditorium at the corner of Lincoln Way and Beach Ave., summer hours: Closed Mondays; Tues. – Fri., 12-6 p.m. Regular hours (after September 4) Mon. – Fri., 12-6 p.m.

Charge by Phone: 1-800-745-3000

Online: www.ticketmaster.com