Jazz in July concert modifications due to extreme heat

Due to the extreme heat forecast for this week, Metro Arts Alliance is moving the Jazz in July concerts of July 19 through July 21 indoors at those locations. Thanks to these particular locations, we are able to move the concerts indoors rather than cancel the events. Our host sites are going above and beyond to make sure that the concerts will go on. Please be sure to check our social media for concert updates. The website is metroarts.org, and find Metro Arts Alliance on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Changes are as follows:

Wednesday, July 19 – The Lunchtime Series concert scheduled at Cowles Commons will be moved inside of Capital Square. Performing from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. is the Carrie Giunta Trio.

Thursday, July 20 – The Hoyt Sherman Place concert featuring the Foxtrot Hot Shots will be held inside of its theater from 6-8 p.m. Since no food is allowed in the theater, food purchased or brought on site will need to be consumed outside or in the gallery. The concession stand will be open to sell beverages. A select showing of works from the collection of The William D. Sturdevant Memorial Art Lyceum will be on display. The showing of the artwork by Sturdevant, a native Iowa son, will be visible on the covered terrace just outside of the theater doors. This presentation is free to the public and will begin after 4:30 p.m. Several of the sculptures and paintings that will be displayed have not been viewed in public for nearly 50 years. Other standard restrictions for Hoyt Sherman Place theater are: We ask all guests to arrive early and travel light. For safety reasons, prohibited items include but are not limited to:

Alcohol, drugs, illegal substances, or any paraphernalia associated with drug use

Cans, bottles, coolers, or other similar containers

Electronic cigarettes/vape pens inside facility

Flags/Signs with poles

Laser pens/pointers of any type

Noisemakers such as air horns

Oversized bags, backpacks, duffel bag

Pepper spray/Mace

Weapons of any type, including chains, knives, firearms, and spiked jewelry (including permit to carry)

Any other item deemed unacceptable by event/building management

Friday, July 21 – The 6:30-8 p.m. concert featuring the John Morgan Orchestra is now moving to the Harmon Fine Arts Center at 2525 Carpenter Avenue. Since food and drink will not be allowed inside the theater, concessions services will not be available. Parking is located across 25th Street to the east of the building. Parking is not allowed on Carpenter Avenue.

The concerts scheduled for Saturday, July 22, at Waveland Golf Course and Sunday, July 23, at Terra Lake Amphitheater in Johnston, will go on as scheduled at this time, but please check for updates later in the week.