Just Released

Groundbreaking on Ingersoll for Two Rivers Bank

Des Moines, Iowa — Local bank, Two Rivers Bank & Trust, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony July 20, 2017, at their new property located at 3025 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines, IA. The new facility will house a full service banking center.

Bill Sullivan, Two Rivers Bank & Trust Market President – Central Iowa, likes the neighborhood and feels it is a very good place to expand. “It’s a gateway into downtown.” He said Two Rivers likes the location, which has undergone a streetscape overhaul, including bike lanes and landscaping. “The neighborhood’s popularity is evident with high vehicle traffic, a busy bus route and lots of foot traffic, as it is kind of revitalizing itself.”

Sullivan recently announced Two Rivers Bank & Trust’s sponsorship of two monument signs marking the Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association, noting they are excited to expand their commitment to the customers of their new neighborhood.

Matt Coen, President of the Des Moines West Side Chamber and Director of The Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand is pleased with the addition to the community. “We are excited to welcome Two Rivers Bank & Trust to The Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand. We were particularly impressed by their immediate engagement with both the commercial corridor, the West Side Chamber, and the surrounding residential neighborhoods. It is clear, Two Rivers is interested in contributing to the success of the Des Moines West Side Community.”