DES MOINES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT INSTALLING PHOTOGRAPHY TO SHOWCASE IOWA

Just Released

GREATER DES MOINES, IA — A number of community partners are installing inviting photographic murals at Des Moines International Airport to welcome visitors as they fly into Greater Des Moines. The installation is a joint project of Catch Des Moines, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Greater Des Moines Partnership. The installation is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18.

Art is being applied on two cornering walls facing baggage claim and the Southwest Airlines ticket line area, in the part of the airport most likely to be seen by visitors as they wait to receive their luggage. The area will include impactful photography and messaging to represent the vibrancy of the state. Photography includes hot air balloons in Fort Madison, a kayaker in Fort Dodge, a skyline shot of Downtown Des Moines, the High Trestle Trail Bridge in Madrid, sculptures on the 24th Street Bridge in Council Bluffs and the Downtown Farmers’ Market in Des Moines. Travelers are greeted with hand-lettered messages encouraging them to “Explore the Great Outdoors,” “Grow Innovative Ideas,” “Discover Unexpected Opportunity,” Experience Diverse Art & Culture” and “Ignite a Passion.” The hand-lettering was designed and drawn by local artist Jenna Brownlee, Senior Graphic Designer for the Greater Des Moines Partnership.

“This photography installation is another opportunity for us to make a great first impression as visitors arrive,” said Rachel Bolduc, Vice President of Marketing at Catch Des Moines. “There is so much to see and do in Iowa and the more places we showcase that, the more people will go and experience it.”

“This mural really shows off the vibrancy of our entire state,” said Michael Morain, Communications Manager for the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. “Visitors may be surprised by just how much arts and culture Iowa has to offer.”

“Iowa is a destination for business people especially in the fields of agriculture, insurance, logistics and manufacturing,” said Tina Hoffman, Marketing and Communications Director at the Iowa Economic Development Authority. “This mural will give influential business decision-makers a positive impression of our state from the get-go.”