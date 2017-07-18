Commons Off The Clock Postpones Friday, July 21 Engagement

Des Moines, IA — This Friday’s (July 21) Commons Off The Clock (COTC) event featuring band, The Punching Pandas, has been rescheduled for Friday, July 28 from 4-7:30 p.m. COTC event presenters, Des Moines Performing Arts and Des Moines Radio Group, made the decision based on excessive heat forecasted for Friday.

Inspired by the classic “Seniom Sed,” Commons Off The Clock brings its own twist to happy hour. The event features Des Moines’ favorite local food trucks, beers, and live music from the best bands in the region – and admission is free. Revelers just need to bring a few bucks to enjoy great food and drinks.